President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to present a program to support small and medium-sized businesses that comply with the sanitary and epidemic standards introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular in regions with a "red" level of epidemic danger.

Zelenskyy held a conference call on countering coronavirus.

On his behalf, the government should prepare initiatives to support small and medium-sized businesses during quarantine restrictions.

In particular, these programs should provide incentives for renting premises, lending and paying for utilities.

Among other things, it is about those representatives of small and medium-sized businesses who comply with all sanitary and epidemic standards introduced by the government.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed at a conference call that over the past 24 hours in Ukraine, 23,393 people fell ill with coronavirus, and last week, on the peak day, 26,870 new patients were detected.

According to him, 10.6 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the country, of which 7.6 million were vaccinated with two doses.

A record 1.7 million citizens were vaccinated last week.

The government also allocated funds in the amount of UAH 400 million for the regions for the purchase of oxygen stations, the regions will receive subventions for these needs.

The special fund additionally provides for UAH 800 million.

According to the Ministry of Health, funds for the purchase of oxygen stations are sufficient for all hospitals that need them.

Due to the increase in morbidity, medical institutions in the regions will receive an additional 140 tons of oxygen.

Shmyhal noted that on November 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a government bill on increasing liability for forgery of documents on preventive vaccinations.

According to the bill, for the use of deliberately false documents will be punishable by a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000, for the production of such documents - a fine of UAH 85,000-170,000 or imprisonment for up to three years.

The head of state noted that Minister of Health Viktor Liashko should focus the attention of the media and society on the situation with beds and the use of oxygen in medical institutions, and pay premiums to doctors in the amount of 300%.

During the meeting, it was noted that in Kherson region, a decrease in incidence rates and hospitalization was recorded.

This region was the first in Ukraine to enter the "red" zone.

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, in turn, informed Zelenskyy about the measures taken to counter the falsification of vaccination certificates and PCR tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that the situation with coronavirus is expected to stabilize next week.

