On October 31, Candidate from the Servant of the People party / Zolotonosha town mayor Vitalii Voitsekhovskyi, 54, won a by-election in single-mandate constituency 197 in Cherkasy region having received 46.95% of votes from 15,429 voters, with his closest rival Vladyslav Holub receiving 25.44% of votes (8,362 voters).

That follows from the data posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission after tabulation of 100% of ballot papers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 25 candidates were running for MPs in the constituency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the by-election in the constituency was called in view of the appointment of Oleksandr Skichko (Servant Of The People) as the chairperson of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources