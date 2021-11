The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put businessman Volodymyr Halanternyk on the wanted list.

This is evidenced by the search base of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Halanternyk was put on the wanted list by the NACB, as he is suspected of a number of crimes.

In particular, the NACB suspects Halanternyk of creating an organized criminal group with the participation of the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov, as well as the ex-prosecutor of Odesa region, Oleh Zhuchenko.

Halanternyk is also suspected of embezzlement, abuse and money laundering.

It is clarified that he disappeared from the field of view of law enforcement officers on August 31 in Kharkiv.

A preventive measure was not chosen for him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects Halanternyk, Trukhanov and Zhuchenko of seizing land in Odesa.

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, and chose him a bail of UAH 30.2 million, which he refused to pay.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova served Trukhanov and a number of Odesa officials with charge papers on seizing land in Odesa.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources