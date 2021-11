President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the situation in Donbas with President of the United States Joseph Biden.

Zelenskyy has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President of Ukraine also posted a photo in which he shakes hands with Biden against the background of other participants in the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (Scotland).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is taking part in the conference in Glasgow.

