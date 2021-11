The coronavirus situation is expected to stabilize next week.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a briefing on the results of his working trip to Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are convinced that this and next week there will be a stabilization of the situation with the coronavirus,” the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that the number of people wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus is now increasing.

The Prime Minister also recalled that restrictive anti-epidemic measures have been introduced on the territory of 15 regions, provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of vaccinations made on October 18-24 exceeded 1.5 million, becoming a record-breaking figure.

The Cabinet of Ministers confirms its intention to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of 2021.

