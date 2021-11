In the first ten months of 2021, the general fund of the state budget’s deficit made UAH 54.5 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the latest data provided by the State Treasury Service, in October 2021, earnings of the general fund of the state budget were UAH 78.8 billion.

The monthly target was fulfilled for 102.3% (+UAH 1.7 billion).

Earnings from the State Tax Service made UAH 38.6 billion or 103.3% of the October target (+UAH 1.2 billion), including:

- personal income tax and military tax – UAH 11.7 billion;

- corporate income tax – UAH 2.4 billion;

- rent for the use of mineral resources – UAH 1.9 billion;

- excise tax on goods produced in Ukraine – UAH 6.4 billion;

- value-added tax – UAH 14.4 billion (UAH 28.05 billion collected, UAH 13.65 billion reimbursed).

Earnings of the general fund of the state budget from customs made UAH 37 billion or 101.5% of the October target (+UAH 0.5 billion).

Of the total amount of receipts, UAH 34.5 billion was received as a VAT; and UAH 2.3 billion from as import duty.

On the whole, the general fund of the state budget in the first ten months of 2021 received UAH 862.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first nine months of 2021, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 198.7 billion, USD 2,027 million, and EUR 420 million to the state budget.

In 2020, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion and EUR 845 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

