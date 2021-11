President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed military-defense cooperation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

The press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the first day of work at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, was finished by Zelenskyy with talking to Presidents and Prime Ministers of a number of countries.

The heads of state and heads of governments talked about important aspects of bilateral cooperation between the countries, global and regional challenges related to climate change, Covid-19 pandemic, energy crisis, and the situation in Europe, in particular, in the east of Ukraine and the world.

Zelenskyy also talked to Prime Ministers and heads of Israel, Sweden, Georgia, Luxembourg, Austria, Guinea-Bissau.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, Zelenskyy and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel discussed security in Donbas and the energy crisis in Europe.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources