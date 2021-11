First Vice Prime Minister / Economy Minister Oleksii Liubchenko has resigned.

Cabinet of Ministers’ envoy to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction has backed Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznykov as the candidate to replace Andrii Taran as the minister of defense, Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk as the candidate to replace Reznykov as the minister for reintegration, the State Customs Service’s Chairman Pavlo Riabikin as the candidate to replace Oleh Uruskyi as the minister for strategic industries, and the Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Yulia Svyrydenko as the candidate to replace Oleksii Liubchenko as the minister of economy.

According to him, the issues of relieving these ministers of their posts will be considered on Wednesday, November 3, and new appointments will be made on Thursday, November 4.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovskyi wrote his letter of resignation on October 19.

Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznykov and Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi resigned on Monday, November 1.

