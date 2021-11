The rates of coronavirus infection are stabilizing in Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions.

The Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement following a conference call chaired by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A stabilization of the indicators has been recorded in those regions that were among the first to be declared as ‘red’ zones. Specifically, these are Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions," Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said during the conference call.

The prime minister also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has imposed restrictions in the regions classified as COVID-19 "red" zones in order to slow down the spread of the disease without stopping economic activity in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, 152,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were registered during the past week, of which 93.5% were among unvaccinated people.

The rates of increase of the number of new cases and the number of hospitalizations have also stabilized, the Ministry of Health said.

Out of the 34,000 people that were hospitalized during the past week, 93.2% were unvaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the National Police to step up the verification of COVID-19 certificates in shopping malls and cafes in the regions that are classified as COVID-19 "red" zones.

