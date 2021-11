Cabinet Instructs National Police To Intensify Control Over Compliance With Verification Of COVID-Certificates

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Economy, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the National Police to intensify monitoring of compliance with the verification of COVID certificates in shopping and entertainment centers (SECs) and catering establishments in regions in the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Cabinet of Ministers following a conference call chaired by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The National Police said that over the past week, 20 searches were carried out in order to identify forgery of COVID documents, of which 3 in medical institutions and 1 in a travel agency.

During the week, illegal activities of 3 doctors were revealed, 170 international vaccination certificates were seized and 2 Telegram channels were blocked.

The monitoring also revealed illegal activities of more than 60 intermediaries and 20 medical workers representing 13 medical institutions, as well as 40 web resources.

According to the National Police, over the past week, more than 90 criminal proceedings were opened on the fact of falsification of COVID documents, 55 proceedings based on materials of the State Border Service.

A total of 1,065 criminal proceedings were opened, of which 80 - against employees of medical institutions and 35 - against employees of travel agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the receipt of COVID certificates in the Diia application.

