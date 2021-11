31.9% Of Those Polled By Razumkov Center Will Not Vote For Zelenskyy Under Any Circumstances

31.9% of respondents polled by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center will not vote for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under any circumstances.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respondents were asked whom you would not vote for under any circumstances (respondents could give several answers).

31.9% of respondents answered that they would not vote for Zelenskyy, 31.6% - for former President Petro Poroshenko, 24.7% - for Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life), 24% - for the co-chairperson of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yurii Boiko.

15% would not vote under any circumstances for the leader of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, 13.8% - for the leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association Yuliya Tymoshenko, 11% - for the leader of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association political party Oleh Tiahnybok.

The poll was conducted from October 23 to 27 in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories, by interviewing 1,200 adult respondents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll by the Razumkov Center, in October compared to August, the electoral rating of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dropped by 3.1 percentage points to 25.7%, and that of former President Petro Poroshenko - by 1.9 percentage points to 14%, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yurii Boiko - by 2.9 percentage points to 11.7%.

