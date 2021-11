Vice Prime Minister / Strategic Industrial Sectors Affairs Minister Oleh Uruskyi has resigned.

Cabinet of Ministers’ envoy to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, says that Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Oleksii Reznykov is seeking for the post of the Defense Minister of Ukraine; and member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction Iryna Vereschuk – Reznykov’s current position in the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense needs numerous swift changes, Reznykov will be responsible for.

Reznykov has resigned as the Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister.

