Acting Kharkiv city mayor / secretary of the Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov (Kernes Bloc – Successful Kharkiv) is gaining 50.06%, and former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Mykhailo Dobkin (self-nominee) is gaining 28.21% at the Kharkiv city mayoral election.

Opora civil network board chairperson Olha Aivazovska has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Terekhov is receiving 50.06% with a sampling error of 1.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, Terekhov denied using the administrative resources at the Kharkiv city mayoral election.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources