Ukraine Expecting Coal Imports From Poland, Kazakhstan, And South Africa In November – First Deputy Energy Min

First Deputy Energy Minister Yurii Vlasenko states that in November, Ukraine is expecting coal imports from the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of South Africa.

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the coal import share will grow over October, however, thermal generation sector operation is provided thanks to Ukrainian coal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in October, the Energy Ministry said that in November, Ukraine was planning to import 562,000 tons of coal.

In September 2021, coal imports increased by 81.3% or USD 83.357 million year over year to USD 185.898 million, and exports – 47.7 times to USD 0.668 million.

The Energy Ministry is expecting the importation of 2 million tons of coal during the unified community heating season.

