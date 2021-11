Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Makes USD 492 Million In September

A deficit of the current account of the balance of payments in September made USD 492 million (USD 129 million in September 2020).

That follows from the respective statement by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The surplus on current account transactions made USD 117 million over a deficit of USD 271 million in September 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, a deficit made USD 1.4 billion (in the first nine months of 2020, the surplus was USD 4.6 billion).

Less reinvested income, the surplus made USD 3.8 billion (USD 3.7 billion in the first nine months of 2020).

The exports of goods rose 1.6 times (1.5 times in August), and their imports rose 1.4 times (same with August).

Commodity exports made USD 6 billion, and imports made USD 6.4 billion.

Energy import rose 2.6 times (2.5 times in August) mainly thanks to the importation of natural gas.

Non-energy imports rose by 26.9% (27% in August).

A deficit of the net liquidity balance made USD 2.2 billion (in September 2020 – USD 2 billion).

Ukraine redeemed its debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of USD 507 million (in September 2020 – USD 417 million).

As of October 1, 2021, the volume of international reserves made USD 28.7 billion, which ensures four months of future imports financing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a surplus of the current account of the balance of payments in 2020, made USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of the gross domestic product) over a deficit of USD 4.1 billion (2.7% of the GDP) in 2019.

In 2019, a deficit fell to USD 1.1 billion (0.7% of the GDP).

On the whole, in 2019, the overall balance of payments was formed with a surplus of USD 6 billion (USD 2.9 billion in 2018).

