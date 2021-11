Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Oleksii Reznykov has submitted his resignation statement at his discretion.

Envoy of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Melnychuk, the respective statement has already been registered at the Verkhovna Rada Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Holos party faction chairperson Yaroslav Zhelezniak, soon, Vice Prime Minister / Strategic Industrial Sectors Minister Oleh Uruskyi; Defense Minister Andrii Taran; and First Vice Prime Minister / Economy Minister Oleksii Liubchenko are likely to resign; while Reznykov might swap his position in the Government.

