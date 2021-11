A sample of Sphenoraia (Sphenoraioides) haizhuensis Yang, 2021, a new species discovered at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Dawei.

A sample of Sphenoraia (Sphenoraioides) haizhuensis Yang, 2021, a new species discovered at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Dawei.

A research team led by Yang Xingke from Institute of Zoology, Guangdong Academy of Sciences, discovered a new species of the leaf-beetle genus Sphenoraia Clark, 1836 at Haizhu Wetland and named it as Sphenoraia (Sphenoraioides) haizhuensis Yang, 2021. The study was published in the journal Entomotaxonomia. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese scientists at work. Photo by Xinhua / Liu Dawei.

The Haizhu Wetland, covering an area of about 1,100 hectares, is located in the urban area of Guangzhou.

A sample of Sphenoraia (Sphenoraioides) haizhuensis Yang, 2021, a new species discovered at Haizhu Wetland in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Dawei.

According to Yang, new species is usually discovered in the wild. It's quite rare to discover a new species in the urban wetland.

Chinese scientist at work. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Dawei.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources