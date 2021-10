Kyiv National University of Culture and the Embassy of the Italian have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Organization of Relations between the University and the Embassy of the Italian Republic to Ukraine. There were also outlined some issues relating to the organization of joint cultural and artistic project.

“We are very pleased to start cooperation between our university and the Embassy of the Italian Republic to Ukraine and launch joint projects that will promote cultural exchange between the two countries”, said Inna Kostyrya, Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor, the Head of the International Relations Department at Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, after meeting with Mr. Pier Francesco Zazo, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Ukraine, and signing a Memorandum of Cooperation.

The Memorandum signing was preceded by the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine’s public lecture to the University of Culture students. The meeting and lecture took place as a part of Inna Kostyra's “Leadership” author's course, aimed at promoting of the Ukrainian cultural diplomacy potential development.

Mr. Mykhailo Poplavsky, the President of the University, and Ms. Oksana Biletska, the Head of the International Collaboration Office also greeted the distinguished guest at the University of Culture. Mr. Pier Francesco Zazo sincerely thanked Ms. Inna Kostyrya for the invitation and greeted the university students.

The Ambassador noted that bilateral relations between Ukraine and Italy in the field of international politics, economy, education, science, culture, etc. were launched in January 1992, and the following year the Embassy of Ukraine to Italy was opened in Rome and, accordingly, the Embassy of Italy to Ukraine – in Kyiv. As a member of the G7, Italy actively supports Ukraine in its foreign policy activities, as well as invests in joint Italian-Ukrainian projects, expanding the scope of international cooperation.

Mr. Pier Francesco Zazo also pointed out that during his long diplomatic career, he visited about 130 countries, but Ukraine has a special place in his heart, with his first visit to our country taken place in 1999, when he was appointed the Embassy’s Counselor to Kyiv.

Outlining the issues of the Italian-Ukrainian bilateral relations, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary noted that in addition to political and economic cooperation, there is an active work carried out in the field of cultural cooperation, including film production, restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, promotion of Italian culture and language.

Inna Kostyrya is convinced that organising such meetings of students with the partner countries’ diplomatic missions representatives will contribute to the further development and professional growth of future specialists in cultural diplomacy.

Let us remind, that earlier, as part of the “Leadership” course at the University of Culture, there was held a meeting with Mr. Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine. Mr. Ambassador stressed the importance of deepening cooperation between our countries, developing tourism, mutual acquaintance with the cultural diversity of both states. At the meeting, it was agreed to hold several events, master classes for acquainting students with the culture, history and national cuisine of Brazil.

