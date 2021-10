President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to extend the sanctions against six citizens of the Republic of Yemen until February 28, 2022.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 555 of October 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 15, 2021 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council with respect to the Republic of Yemen," the decree reads.

It is noted that in pursuance of the resolutions of the UN Security Council regarding the Republic of Yemen, the NSDC decided to support the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers to extend personal sanctions against six individuals - citizens of Yemen until February 28, 2022.

Personal sanctions prohibit entry into Ukraine or transit through its territory for persons designated by the UN Security Council Committee, the list of which is attached.

Besides, the sanctions provide for the blocking of funds, financial assets and economic resources that are located on the territory of Ukraine and are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by persons included in the list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, Ukraine joined the United Nations (UN) Security Council sanctions against Mali and Yemen.

