Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to resume direct flights from Kharkiv and Dnipro to Tel Aviv (Israel) from November 8 and November 9, respectively.

According to the statement, the air carrier decided to expand the network of flights on this route, given the existing high demand for flights to Israel from the regions of Ukraine.

The first flight on the route Kharkiv - Tel Aviv - Kharkiv is scheduled for November 8.

Flights will be operated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Also, flights on the route Dnipro - Tel Aviv - Dnipro will start on November 9 and will be carried out only on Tuesdays.

Besides, the airline will continue to operate direct flights to Tel Aviv from Kyiv and Odesa: Odesa - Tel Aviv - Odesa - every Thursday and Saturday, Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv – two flights daily.

It is noted that UIA is additionally considering the prospect of resuming a direct flight between Lviv and Tel Aviv.

UIA is one of the largest airlines in Ukraine.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the ex-co-owner of PrivatBank, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

