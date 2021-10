The Ministry of Health has published a list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Health on Facebook.

"Contraindications to vaccination can be established by a family or attending physician and an appropriate conclusion about a temporary or permanent contraindication can be made. If necessary, the doctor can refer the patient to a specialized doctor, according to whose conclusion he finally decides whether to vaccinate immediately or postpone it," the statement reads.

It is noted that if a patient has contraindications to being vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines, if possible, the person should be vaccinated with other types of vaccines.

In this case, the only absolute permanent contraindication to vaccination with a specific vaccine is a severe allergic reaction (anaphylactic shock) to the first dose of this vaccine.

In this case, the patient is recommended to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with another vaccine, if available.

Also, temporary contraindications to vaccination are:

- acute diseases with a temperature above 38 degrees; vaccination can be postponed for up to 2 weeks from the onset of the disease;

- treatment with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma; vaccination can be carried out 90 days after the end of therapy;

- the administration of vaccines against other infectious diseases; vaccination against COVID-19 can be carried out 14 days after the administration of the vaccine against other infectious diseases, with the exception of the inactivated influenza vaccine, which can be administered without regard to the receipt of the anticovid vaccine;

- tuberculin test or blood test for tuberculosis (IGRA); vaccination should be postponed pending the completion of sample evaluation.

"With history of COVID-19. Vaccination can be delayed for 3 months from the time of COVID-19 or earlier, but not earlier than 28 days from the first day of the onset of symptoms or laboratory confirmation of the diagnosis of COVID-19," the Ministry of Health emphasized.

The Ministry of Health stressed that it is necessary to be vaccinated with caution for people with immunodeficiency, with autoimmune disease and with cancer.

However, pregnancy and breastfeeding are not contraindications to vaccination.

However, the CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech is contraindicated in pregnant women.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health states that the largest number of vaccinations was carried out with the Comirnaty/Pfizer vaccine.

Also, the Ministry of Health registered 118 deaths in those vaccinated against COVID-19, while none of these cases is associated with the use of vaccines.

The number of vaccinations given over the past week (October 18-24) exceeded 1.5 million, a record figure.

The Cabinet of Ministers confirms its intention to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of 2021.

