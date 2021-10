Shareholders Of Ukrnafta To Buy Out All Shares Of Their Company Owned By Naftogaz, Cancel Them And Transfer Pa

The shareholders of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta intend to buy out all the shares of their company belonging to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, cancel them and transfer part of Ukrnafta's property in the form of 100% shares of Ukrgasaktiv to Naftogaz management.

This is stated in the materials for the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Ukrnafta, scheduled for November 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, on November 30, Ukrnafta shareholders intend to approve the transfer of property to the authorized capital of Ukrgasaktiv LLC, of ​​which Ukrnafta is the sole participant.

Then the shareholders intend to approve the deal on the acquisition by Naftogaz from Ukrnafta of 100% of the shares of Ukrgasaktiv.

After that, the shareholders of Ukrnafta intend to make a decision to buy out 27,114,256 (50% of the total number of the company's shares) shares of the company from Naftogaz.

At the same time, after the purchase of these shares, Ukrnafta plans to cancel them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andrii Kobolev, the former board chairperson of Naftogaz, hopes to split the assets of the largest oil company Ukrnafta after the adoption of bills on the settlement of the company's tax debt, which was adopted in December 2020.

50%+1 share of Ukrnafta is owned by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, 13.6% - by Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited and 12.9% - by Bordo Management Limited.

9.9% of the company's shares are owned by other shareholders.

