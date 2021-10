Police Officers Will Selectively Check Vaccination Certificates In Subway Cars And Land Transport In Kyiv

From November 1, police officers in Kyiv will selectively check vaccination documents from citizens in subway cars, on platforms and near subway entrances, as well as in land public transport.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the Kyiv police.

Police raids to check the relevant documents will be carried out both in public transport and in public places, for example, in shopping and entertainment centers.

The police said that citizens with "yellow" vaccination certificates (evidence of the administration of one dose of vaccine) and "green" certificates (two doses of vaccine), PCR tests and antigen tests certificates of recovery from coronavirus, as well as certificates of contraindications to vaccination for health reasons are allowed to freely travel in public transport and visit public places.

Together with the police officers, employees of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as well as municipal security will be involved in such raids.

In the absence of the necessary documents, an administrative protocol on violation of quarantine will be drawn up against citizens, which may entail the imposition of a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000.

The police stressed that the raids will be selective.

The restrictions will not apply to children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv will impose restrictions on the "red" zone from November 1.

When Kyiv moves to the "red" zone, the work of catering establishments, hotels, fitness centers without a PCR test or a vaccination certificate from employees and visitors will be prohibited, transport will continue to work.

