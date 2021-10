First-Class Paediatrician / Doctor of Medical Science Yevhen Komarovskyi expects an improvement in the Covid-19 incidence level after the New Year holidays.

He said this in an interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As soon as it gets colder, there will be an even greater rise in the incidence, because, people will start gathering indoors. We will bury 200 to 500 people a day in the coming months. After the New Year holidays, it seems to me that the situation will improve, and all the following waves will not be as significant, as there will be a larger number of vaccinated people, and the ill will have antibodies," he said.

At the same time, Komarovsky noted that the coronavirus pandemic will further negatively affect the health of Ukrainians.

“We will feel the consequences of all this for a very long-time: everything that the medical sector failed to heal, undone, missed, everything that has been accumulated over the years… Severe obesity, type II diabetes, nervous stress - all that with the collapse of psychiatric care added to it," said the doctor.

Komarovsky stressed that it is necessary to prepare for such a situation now - each family doctor should be given protocols for the treatment of depression and panic disorder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) predicts the placement of up to 60,000 patients with coronavirus in hospitals during the peak of the incidence of coronavirus infection.

On October 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 26,870 over October 27 to 2,878,674, and the number of deaths increased by 648 over October 27 to 66,852; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 3%, and the number of new deaths increased by 12.5%.

This follows from data of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of October 28, a total of 2,878,674 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 66,852 deaths; 2,421,495 had recovered.

On October 28, a total of 26,870 new disease cases were recorded, 648 people died, and 9,784 people recovered.

Therefore, as of October 28, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (26,870 vs 9,784).

At the same time, on October 28, a total of 5,463 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 1.8% over October 27.

