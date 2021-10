The Russian Federation is stopping the supplies of power-generating coal to Ukraine from November 1.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction/chairperson of the parliamentary committee on energy housing-public utility services Andrii Herus has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that according to market participants, Russia’s ban on the supplies will touch power-generating coal only and will not cover the coking coal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Ministry states that in November 2021, Ukraine is planning to import 562,000 tons of coal.

Besides, the ministry is expecting 2 million tons of coal during the heating season.

