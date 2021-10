50 years after the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN. Photo by Xinhua.

50 years after the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN. Photo by Xinhua.

50 years after the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN, we talked with UN officials and experts about what the restoration brings to the UN, and to the world...

Produced by Xinhua Global Service.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources