In January-June 2021, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced net loss 7 times or by UAH 9.891 billion to UAH 1.650 billion, compared to the same period last year.

This is stated in the company's financial report for the first six months of 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, over the specified period, Naftogaz increased income by 47.8% or UAH 34.157 billion to UAH 105.56 billion.

At the same time, in the second quarter of 2021, Naftogaz received UAH 8.5 billion in net profit, against UAH 14.721 billion in losses for the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company received a net loss of UAH 19.002 billion.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

