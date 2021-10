The Ministry of Health has registered 118 deaths in those vaccinated against COVID-19, with none of these cases related to the use of vaccines.

This is stated in the response of the ministry to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

"In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Ukraine as of October 21, 2021, 3,167 messages have been recorded (0.021% of the total number of vaccinations) from the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health state enterprise on the registered adverse events after immunization, of which: non-serious cases - 2,808; serious cases - 359 (of which 118 are deaths)," the response reads.

The report notes that every serious case is being investigated.

According to the protocols for investigation of deaths, all adverse events after immunization are random events and have only a temporary connection with the vaccination, none of these cases are associated with the use of vaccines against COVID-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of vaccinations made over the past week (October 18-24) exceeded 1.5 million, becoming a record figure.

The Cabinet of Ministers confirms its intention to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of 2021.

On October 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 26,071 over October 26 to 2,851,804, and the number of deaths increased by 576 over October 26 to 66,204; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.5%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 16.8%.

According to the report, as of the morning of October 27, a total of 2,851,804 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 66,204 deaths; 2,411,711 had recovered.

On October 27, a total of 26,071 new disease cases were recorded, 576 people died, and 10,006 people recovered.

Therefore, as of October 27, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (26,071 vs 10,006).

At the same time, on October 27, a total of 5,366 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 9.4% over October 26.

