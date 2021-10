State Commission On Environmental Safety And Emergency Situations Classifies Kyiv As "Red" Epidemic Zone From

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Kyiv as the "red" zone of epidemic danger from November 1.

The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on his Telegram channel following the results of the commission meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the results (of the meeting), the State Commission decided to establish: from 00:00 a.m. on November 1, 2021, the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in the city of Kyiv," he wrote.

Thus, restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger should be introduced on the territory of Kyiv.

In particular, the work of catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, non-food markets and shops, and holding mass events is prohibited.

The restrictions will not apply if 100% of employees and visitors to establishments (events) are vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has included Kyiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions into the red zone of epidemiological danger from October 30.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources