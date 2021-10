Kyiv is introducing restrictions for the "red" zone from November 1.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko also asks the government to refer Kyiv to the "red" zone.

"The capital, within its powers, introduces strict restrictions ... Only with a negative PCR test or Covid certificate will it be possible to work and visit restaurants, hotels, social protection institutions, gyms, fitness centers, administrative service centers, labor departments and social protection, management of the Pension Fund, hold mass events, visit shopping and entertainment centers," he said.

Klitschko also noted that children and adolescents will be able to visit shopping and entertainment centers only with vaccinated parents or those who have a negative PCR test.

At the same time, the mayor of Kyiv said that public transport will work, but only passengers with a Covid certificate or a negative PCR test can use it.

Special groups of law enforcers will selectively check these documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, when Kyiv moves to the "red" zone, the work of catering establishments, hotels, fitness centers without a PCR test or a vaccination certificate from employees and visitors will be prohibited, transport will continue to work.

