Bosnia And Herzegovina Opens Market For Ukrainian Pet Food And Chews For Pets

Bosnia and Herzegovina opened its market to Ukrainian producers of canned, processed food and chews for pets.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

"The competent authorities of Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina have agreed at once three certificates for the export of pet food from Ukraine. Thus, Ukrainian companies were able to export canned, processed food and chewable items to Bosnia and Herzegovina," the statement reads.

According to the head of the State Food and Consumer Service Vladyslava Mahaletska, the production of animal feed in Ukraine has shown stable growth in recent years.

Also, according to her, the opening of new export markets in this segment testifies to the fact that Ukrainian products are of high quality and competitive.

It is noted that only export capacities that have been accepted for export to the EU and are indicated in the relevant register are allowed to be imported into Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Georgia and Jordan opened their markets for Ukrainian producers of meat, offal and other poultry products.

Also, in October, Libya opened its market for Ukrainian breeding cattle.

Since August 2, Japan has lifted the ban on the export of poultry meat and eggs from Ukraine, which was introduced in December 2020 in connection with the spread of pathogenic bird flu in Ukraine.

In July, Liberia opened its market to Ukrainian poultry producers.

