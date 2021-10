The High Anti-Corruption Court has allowed the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to conduct an in-absentia investigation against former board chairperson of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, who is suspected of economic crimes in Ukraine and is fleeing from justice in the State of Israel.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the SACPO.

The respective decision was taken by the court on Thursday.

The said decision cannot be appealed against.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Chamber of Appeal of the High Anti-Corruption Court has canceled Dubilet’s in-absentia arrest.

The NACB has notified Dubilet of suspicion of violations.

