FBI Analyzing All Video Materials In Case Of Assassination Attempt On Zelenskyy's First Aide Shefir

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is analyzing the entire array of video footage in the case of the assassination attempt of on Serhii Shefir, First Aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Americans were engaged in the analysis of the entire array of video information," he said.

According to him, the work of American specialists is very active.

Yenin did not provide any other new information on the case.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that they do not have detailed information about the health of Shefir’s driver.

The authority reported that the wounds from the bullets did not heal quickly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the FBI will help in the investigation of the assassination attempt on Zelenskyy's First Aide Shefir.

Unknown persons fired at Shefir's car with cartridges made in Hungary.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi states that they wanted to kill the First Aide to the President, not scare him.

Shefir was not injured, but his driver was injured and underwent surgery.

