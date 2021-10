Russia Believes Supply Of Turkish Weapons To Ukraine Could Destabilize Situation In Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the supply of Turkish weapons to Ukraine could destabilize the situation in the Donbas.

Peskov stated this to the Kommersant newspaper, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We indeed have special, good relations with Turkey, but in this case, unfortunately, our fears are confirmed that the supply of such types of weapons to the Ukrainian military could potentially lead to destabilization of the situation on the line of contact," Peskov said.

According to him, as soon as such weapons fall into the hands of the military, they can potentially be used in this region of Ukraine, and this only leads to destabilization.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, drones were used to attack an artillery unit that was shelling targets near the village of Hranytne (Donetsk region) on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have announced that a D-30 howitzer was used to attack Ukrainian military positions near Hranytne.

As a result, two military service members were injured and one was killed.

Besides, the howitzer was destroyed by a drone strike, which, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, did not cross the contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Armed Forces used a Bayraktar drone to destroy militant artillery guns for the first time recently.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources