President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the new composition of the competition commission for the selection of candidates for the post of a judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Ukraine.

This is stated in Presidential decree No. 550, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The competition commission shall ensure the holding of a competition for the selection of candidates for election as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine," the decree reads.

The document notes that based on the results of the interview and taking into account the results of testing the participants in the competition to determine the level of their proficiency in the official languages ​​of the Council of Europe, the competition committee forms a rating of the participants in the competition.

Based on the generated rating, in compliance with the gender balance requirement, the commission decides to include the participants in the competition in the list of candidates for election as a judge of the ECHR from Ukraine and, no later than the next working day after this decision, will publish the list of candidates on the website of the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The chairperson of the competition committee submits a list of candidates to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its further submission in accordance with the established procedure to the Council of Europe.

If, during the preliminary consideration of the list of candidates by the Council of Europe, it is revealed that one or more candidates do not meet the criteria established by the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the commission may decide to exclude such candidates from the list and to include the following in the ranking of the participants in the competition with the highest number of points, in compliance with the requirements for gender balance.

Earlier, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Oleksii Honcharenko said that PACE had finally rejected the candidacies submitted by Ukraine for the post of judge of the ECHR.

According to him, the main reason for this decision was the nomination of a member from the Servant of the People faction, a PACE member, Oleksandr Merezhko, among the candidates.

Then Honcharenko noted that the Ukrainian authorities would need to hold a new competition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ECHR ordered Ukraine to pay EUR 5,000 in compensation to judges of the Supreme Court for violation of the right to access to court.

