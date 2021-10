The chairperson of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, believes that the presidential election will be announced earlier than the parliamentary ones, by postponing parliamentary elections for one year.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I do not believe in snap elections. It seems to me that this is a rather stupid idea in terms of technology and implementation. I believe that they will announce the presidential election earlier than the parliamentary ones, by postponing parliamentary elections for a year," Zhelezniak said.

He noted that representatives of the Servant of the People have long let slip about such a scenario in interviews and broadcasts.

Zhelezniak also noted that in the regions he is observing the beginning of preparations for a presidential campaign, not a parliamentary one.

“This means that the authorities have such plans. How will they do this? They are waiting for when they can change the composition of the Constitutional Court and strengthen their influence there. Further, the Constitutional Court, as a completely manual body, will give the appropriate necessary explanation. After that, the authorities will have the right to announce the extension of the work of the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada for one more year, so that first there will be presidential election," he added.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that the government plans to hold presidential election first in order not to spoil the ratings of the current head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although due to the fact that there were snap elections in 2019, the powers of the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada should last four years, not five years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Office of the President denied information about plans to announce snap presidential election after the Independence Day.

At the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, read at the request of some of the Members of Parliament of the Holos faction a letter about the removal of MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the post of chairperson of the faction and the appointment of Oleksandr Ustinova in his place.

