Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have not requested that Interpol detain Russian Ambassador to Cape Verde Natalia Poklonskaya, who is a former Crimean prosecutor.

A source at the Ministry of Internal Affairs disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Citing Article 3 of its constitution, Interpol does not add people who commit crimes in the context of an armed conflict and crimes against the foundations of national security to its database," the source said.

Article 3 of Interpol's constitution states that it is strictly forbidden for the organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious, or racial character.

In addition, according to the source, a request to extradite Poklonskaya from Cape Verde has not yet been prepared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the authorities in Cape Verde will not be able to detain Poklonskaya due to her diplomatic status.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed former Russian State Duma member and former Crimean prosecutor Poklonskaya as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde.

The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has said that Poklonskaya "will not be able to hide even in Africa."

