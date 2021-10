Germany Did Not Consult With Ukraine When Assessing Security Of Natural Gas Supplies To European Union After C

Yurii Vitrenko, chairperson of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, states that Germany did not consult with Ukraine when assessing the safety of natural gas supplies to the European Union after the certification of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The German Ministry of Economy and Energy provided the German regulator with an official conclusion that the certification of the Nord Stream-2 operator does not threaten the security of natural gas supplies to Germany and other countries of the European Union. At the same time, the ministry notes the list of countries with which the relevant consultations were held. There is no Ukraine among them," he wrote.

Vitrenko stressed that when Nord Stream-2 starts its work, Russia will be able to stop the physical transit of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine.

“And then Germany and other EU countries will critically depend on natural gas supplies through Nord Stream-2. Unlike the Ukrainian gas transportation system, this gas pipeline has no reserve capacities and no storage facilities,” summed up the chairperson of the board of Naftogaz.

Earlier, the German Economy Ministry analyzed the reliability of natural gas supplies via Nord Stream-2 and concluded that the certification of this gas pipeline does not threaten the security of natural gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Lana Zerkal stated that there is a risk of launching the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline without certification.

In mid-October, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC state-run enterprise applied for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.

Also in October, Gazprom (Russia) began filling the first string of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline with gas.

On September 10, Gazprom completed the construction of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.

Nord Stream-2 is a main gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

100% of the main gas pipeline belongs to the Gazprom company (Russia).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources