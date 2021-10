General Commerce Wins Auction For Privatization Of First Kyiv Machine-Building Factory For UAH 1.4 Billion

Kyiv-based General Commerce limited liability company wins auction for privatization of Kyiv-based First Kyiv Machine-Building Factory (formerly known as Bolshevik) for UAH 1.43 billion.

That follows from a State Property Fund (SPF) statement announced during an online broadcast on YouTube Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The participants in the auction were General Commerce LLC, Invest Novation LLC, and DK Kaskad LLC.

The General Commerce LLC was registered on April 13, 2018.

The ultimate beneficiary of the company is Volodymyr Dolhopolov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the starting price for the 100-percent stake in the Factory at UAH 1.39 billion.

