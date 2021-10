The State Commission on Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations has included Kyiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions into the red zone of epidemiological danger from October 30.

Cabinet of Ministers Minister Oleh Nemchynov has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, restrictions envisioned for the red zone regions have to be impose in the territory of Zhytomyr- Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions.

In particular, the work of catering establishments, shopping and leisure centers, non-food markets and stores, and holding of mass events will be prohibited.

The restrictions will not work only in case 100% of employees and visitors of the aforementioned establishments are vaccinated.

Besides, those fully vaccinated will not face restrictions on interregional transportation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commission has put Kherson region on red list from October 15.

On October 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 22,574 over October 25 to 2,825,733, and the number of deaths increased by 692 over October 25 to 65,628; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.1%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 5.7%.

According to the report, as of the morning of October 26, a total of 2,825,733 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 65,628 deaths; 2,401,705 had recovered.

On October 26, a total of 22,574 new disease cases were recorded, 692 people died, and 11,593 people recovered.

Therefore, as of October 26, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (22,574 vs 11,593).

At the same time, on October 26, a total of 5,925 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up twice over October 25.

