The Chinese police have busted 9,419 illegal border-crossing rings involved in wire fraud since a targeted crackdown launched in May, the Ministry of Public Security said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

"So far 4,160 criminal cases have been cracked, with 1,021 wire fraud cases handled and 100 overseas rings involved in the crime uncovered", – according to the ministry.

"The campaign, targeting the channel, patron and organizer of cross-border wire fraud, has led to 931 recruitment organizers and 82 fund providers being apprehended", – the ministry added.

"China had seen year-on-year declines in wire fraud cases in all four months from June to September", – said the ministry.

