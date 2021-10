Another 130 Ukrainian citizens are awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now about 130 Ukrainians want to return from Afghanistan. We are developing safe exit routes. We do not abandon our own people in trouble abroad and have already proved this many times," Kuleba wrote.

The minister added that in a month more than 30 Ukrainians and their family members left Afghanistan on their own.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the radical Islamist Taliban movement captured the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

In early September, Ukraine evacuated about 700 people from Afghanistan by 6 planes, including more than 200 Ukrainians.

In late September, Ukraine evacuated another 100 Ukrainians and citizens of other countries from Afghanistan.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources