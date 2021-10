Moldovan Prime Minister Gavrilita Denies Reports Of Conclusion Of Agreement On Gas Supplies Between Naftogaz A

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita has denied reports that an agreement on gas supplies has been concluded between the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company and the Energocom company (Moldova).

This was reported by the Agora publication (Moldova), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is fake news. Therefore it is not true. This is fake news, which should be treated as such," said Gavrilița.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Naftogaz of Ukraine had signed a framework agreement on gas supply with Energocom.

According to the media reports, the document does not contain a fixed volume of gas or price.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danilov said earlier that Ukraine intended to provide Moldova with a certain volume of gas.

According to Danilov, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal received from the prime minister of Moldova a letter requesting assistance and provision of a certain volume of gas to address the difficult situation that has developed in Moldova.

