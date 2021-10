Beijing 2022 unveiled the design of the medals for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Named "Tongxin", meaning "Together as one", the medals feature five concentric rings embodying the traditional Chinese philosophy of harmony between heaven, earth and human beings. The rings also symbolize the Olympic rings, carved in the inner circle, and the Olympic spirit uniting the world through sport.

Beijing 2022 Olympic medals design. Photo by Xinhua.

The surrounding grooved rings are engraved with the Games' official title, "XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," along with cloud and snowflake patterns, with the outer ring free of decoration.

Beijing 2022 Olympic medals design. Photo by Xinhua.

The reverse side has the Beijing 2022 emblem at its heart, with the official name of the Games carved in Chinese below. The surrounding rings mimic star trails, with 24 dots representing the 24th edition of the Olympic Winter Games. The general picture, which resembles a celestial map, carries the wish that athletes achieve excellence and shine like stars at the Games.

The 2022 Paralympic medals share similar concentric-ring designs as the Olympic medals, but with the Paralympic logo in the center and "Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games" engraved below. The words gold, silver or bronze are also inscribed in braille for the respective medals.

Beijing 2022 Paralympic medals design. Photo by Xinhua.

The emblem of the Paralympic Winter Games and 13 dots, referring to the 13th edition of the Paralympics, feature on the reverse side.

Beijing 2022 Paralympic medals design. Photo by Xinhua.

The medal design was inspired from a piece of Chinese jadeware called "Bi", a double jade disc with a circular hole in the center. Just as jade is thought of as an auspicious and invaluable ornament in traditional Chinese culture, the medal is a testimony of honor and unceasing efforts by the athletes.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Games.

