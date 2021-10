5 More Regions To Be Added To Red Hazard Zone Soon – Liashko

Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that soon, there will be a decision to transfer five ore regions to the red zone of epidemiological danger,

Liashko said this at a briefing on October 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the regions are to be Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Tuesday, October 26, a total of eight regions correspond to the red level of epidemiological danger.

Now, the said regions are Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, and Kherson.

At the same time, Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions are at the yellow level.

All the rest regions correspond to the orange level of epidemiological danger.

According to the Health Ministry, as of Monday, October 25, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kherson regions corresponded to the red level.

On October 25, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 19,120 over October 24 to 2,803,159, and the number of deaths increased by 734 over October 24 to 64,936; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 30.6%, and the number of new deaths rose 2.2 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of October 26, a total of 2,803,159 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 64,936 deaths; 2,390,112 had recovered.

On October 25, a total of 19,120 new disease cases were recorded, 734 people died, and 9,738 people recovered.

Therefore, as of October 25, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (19,120 vs 9,738).

At the same time, on October 25, a total of 2,939 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 24.9% over October 24.

