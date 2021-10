Acting head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Dmytro Zhoravovych has dismissed ARMA deputy head Volodymyr Pavlenko suspected of stealing USD 400,000 from so-called "thief common fund."

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Pavlenko himself.

He said he has appealed to court against that decision.

Pavlenko also informed that suspended ARMA provisional head Vitalii Sihidin, who is also suspected of stealing of the same USD 400,000, had resigned, and ARMA management department head had been degraded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has placed Sihidin and Pavlenko under night house arrest.

The court also suspended them from their posts.

