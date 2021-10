24 TPP And CHPP 8.5-GW Power Units Idle In Absence Of Fuel – Ukrenergo

The Ukrenergo national energy company states that in absence of fuel, a total of 24 power units of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat power plants (CHPPs) with a total capacity of 8.4 GW are staying idle.

At the same time, the coal accumulation process is worsening, and the coal reserves at the TPP warehouses are extremely low.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo states that the coal reserves as at October 25 were 4.7 lower than required.

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry is expecting the importation of 2 million tons of coal during the heating season.

