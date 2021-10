3 Political Groups Trying To Decide Among Themselves Who Will Represent Putin's Interests In Ukraine - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov states that at the moment there are three political groups in Ukraine that are sorting out the relationship among themselves in order to decide who will represent the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukrainian state.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What is happening today in the Russian direction? In the Russian direction, there is now a colossal struggle for influence on Ukraine among those people who are on the territory of our country. There is a clash between these groups. (Member of Parliament) Medvedchuk was one of these groups, he was, let's say, in favor, given that he is Putin's godfather. Now between these groups there is a clarification of the relationship, who will be the senior here and represent the interests of the Russian Federation," Danilov said.

He noted that he knows at least three groups that are figuring out who will represent Putin's interests in Ukraine.

Danilov added that the fourth group was Medvedchuk's group, but it withdrew from this process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danilov is confident that no one except Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to end the war in Donbas.

