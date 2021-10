Workers Subject To Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Should Be Suspended From Work From November 8 If Unvaccinat

Workers who are subject to compulsory vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus should be suspended from work from November 8 if they are unvaccinated.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 1096 of October 20, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the resolution, the heads of state agencies and enterprises on the mandatory vaccination list that was approved by the Ministry of Health’s order No. 2153 dated October 4 must oversee mandatory preventive vaccination of their employees and civil servants against the coronavirus.

Employees and civil servants who are refusing or avoiding mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus (except those who provide medical reports of negative side effects to the vaccination) should be suspended from work.

The resolution will come into force on November 8.

The suspension will remain in effect until the reasons for it are addressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a Ministry of Health order dated October 4, employees of executive government agencies and educational institutions are subject to mandatory vaccination.

Unvaccinated workers will be suspended from work without pay.

The Ministry of Health intends to expand the list of professions and organizations in which employees are subject to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources