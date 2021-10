The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts a record-breaking buckwheat harvest in 2021 over the past few years - more than 110,000 tons.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year is rich in records in the collection of agricultural crops. We have the largest harvest of buckwheat in the past few years. Two months ago, our forecasts were at the level of 100,000 tons. And now, being at the finish line, but still crossing it, the farmers have threshed 107,000 tons of buckwheat. This figure is at 94%, since only 15 regions have completed the harvest. Therefore, our updated forecasts amount to more than 110,000 tons. The highest yield was recorded so far in Vinnytsia region - 15.9 centners per hectare," the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko quoted in the statement.

It is indicated that thanks to the program of state support for the production of buckwheat, farmers receive up to UAH 5,000 subsidies per hectare of cultivated land where buckwheat was grown.

According to Leschenko, in 2021, UAH 50 million was allocated to support buckwheat producers.

Also, according to him, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy plans to further support domestic farmers and continue this program next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business Association predicted an increase in buckwheat harvest by 16% to 114,000 tons in the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022) compared to the previous marketing year, which will be the largest harvest buckwheat for the last 3 years.

In August, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicted a buckwheat harvest of 100,000 tons in 2021.

Ukraine increased the import of buckwheat 2.2 times or by 17,800 tons to 32,200 tons in 2020 compared to 2019.

